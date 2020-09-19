Online service launched for ease in construction sector: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE/MULTAN/Agencies:On the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, an online service has been launched for the promotion of the construction sector.

Usman Buzdar said following the success of modern one-window system for obtaining construction-related NOCs and permits, the online platform has been launched. Permits for the builders, developers, architects and domestic as well as commercial construction will now be available with a single click. In order to create economic stability and ease of doing business in the province, the Punjab government has introduced e-governance-based departmental reforms. Furthermore, the one-window platform has been activated under a strategy for the economic stability of the consecution sector after giving it the status of an industry. The one-window platform established at e-khidmat centres is a milestone towards solving people’s problems including builders, developers and architects’ issues related to the construction and transforming Punjab into a hub of the construction business. Now, approval of the maps of residential and commercial projects, construction completion certificates, NOCs and permits for the private societies all are being provided by e-khidmat centres.

He said that following the success of the one-window system, this system has been digitalised completely on the instructions of the prime minister. He said that online portal www.construct.fc.punjab.gov.pk/login has been launched with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board. He said that the scope of one-window services has been extended to the doorstep of people. Now people can get construction-related services through an online portal while sitting at home. He said that the Punjab government had introduced Approval Regime Punjab on an urgent basis and the department and agencies concerned have been made bound that NOCs and permission should be issued to the applicants within a stipulated time. He said that 30 days have been fixed in this regime for the approval of the map and construction completion certificates, 45 days for the NOC of change in land use and 60 to 75 days have been fixed for the permits of the residential societies.

Earlier months and years were required for the completion of the same task. This system is a historic initiative to digitally connect LDA, GDA, RDA, FDA, MDA, PHATA, Local Govt. (Metropolitan Corporation). The applicants will not have to contact different agencies for the permits of residential schemes and domestic construction. Usman Buzdar maintained that the government is creating ease for doing business which will boost the investment besides generating new opportunities for employment. The One-window system and the online portal is an important step to eradicate bribery culture and red tape, the CM concluded.

DG Khan: Usman Buzdar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes during his visit to Fazla Kuch and Barthi in the tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday. He laid the foundation stone of upgrade of the basic health unit (BHU) to the rural health centre in Fazla Kuch and inaugurated arazi record centre, according to a handout issued here.

The CM also announced construction of four small dams in the Koh-e-Suleman area and inaugurated the schools' solarisation programme to convert 1,066 DG Khan schools to solar energy.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of the sports stadium project, inaugurated Rescue 1122 motorbike ambulance service for Koh-e-Suleman, water filtration plant, upgrade of a boys’ high school to higher secondary level and anti-polio drive.

During his visit to Barthi, the CM launched Rescue 1122 motorbike ambulance service and announced upgrade of Government Boys’ High School to higher secondary level. He also inaugurated an arazi record centre and conversion of 55 schools to solar energy.

He announced that girl students have been provided with a van to solve their transport issue. Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that 75 per cent work of 35-km long Musakhel-Taunsa Road at the cost of Rs 2.75 billion has been completed.

This vital link would improve road connectivity between Punjab and Balochistan, he added. The government has expanded the development process to the backward and remote areas, he said.

The localities where the past rulers never set foot are enjoying the fruits of development today, he stated and announced developing quality education institutions in the tribal areas along with improving the healthcare facilities.

Usman Buzdar also attended a local gathering of notables and tribal elders and issued directions to the officers concerned on the applications of locals who brought their complaints into the notice of the CM. The destiny of all people of the province would be changed and they would not be deceived, he added.

"The past rulers did not set foot to this backward area of DG Khan but I believe in performance rather than showing political gimmickry like the past rulers," the CM added. He said that the time has come to transform remote hinterlands. "I am personally monitoring every development project of the backward areas,” he added.

" Unlike the past, development projects are being devised in consultation with the elected representatives,” he said. "You are my pride and I will always uphold your respect and honour because public service runs in my blood,” the CM asked the people.

Prisoner: Usman Buzdar Friday ordered shifting of a district jail prisoner to the Multan Institute of Cardiology on his critical condition, officials said. The prisoner, Muhamamd Hanif, had appealed to the chief minister for his cardiac treatment during his visit to Multan district jail on Thursday.

The prisoner was shifted to the Multan Institute of Cardiology on the CM’s order. The CM directed the officials for his careful treatment. The district jail authorities said the prisoner was checked at the hospital.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape-cum-murder of a 10-year-old boy in Ferozwala and sought a report from the Sheikhupura regional police officer (RPO). According to a handout issued here on Friday, the chief minister ordered the arrest of the accused at the earliest and legal action against him.

The CM ordered that justice be provided to the bereaved family. He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the victim family.

condolence: Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the demise of Sajjada Nasheen Sial Sharif Pir Hameedud Din Sialvi. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members.