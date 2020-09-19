Rehan edges Raheel in playoff to win JDT title

KARACHI: The third edition of Jinnah Development Tour concluded here at the Airmen Golf Club with Rehan Abbasi of Islamabad winning after an exciting two holes playoff on Friday.

Rehan prevailed over Raheel Ikram of Lahore in thrilling fashion on the final day of the Rs1.4 million tournament.

At third place was upcoming Professional Zeeshan Ali of Arabian Sea Country Club. A total of 112 professionals participated in this tournament which is meant for the second tier professionals of the country.

The final day’s action was followed by the prize distribution ceremony. Asad I.A Khan, President Sindh Golf Association (SGA), gave away the prizes.

The ceremony was also attended by SGA officials including Fawzia Naqvi, Tahira Raza, Ahmed Jamil Siddiqi alongwith Col Zahid Iqbal. Air Cdre Shafqat Riaz, Deputy President and Sq Ldr Mansoor Ali of Airmen Golf Club were also present at the occasion.

The Jinnah Development Tour is a relatively new venture of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) which essentially is meant to provide an opportunity for the second tier professionals to earn some money provided by the provincial associations affiliated to PGF.

The top 40 professionals of he country are not entitled to participate, the remaining 52 PGF card holders and 60 reserve card holders play the JDT along with 19 junior professionals.