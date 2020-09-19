IMC receives award

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has bagged the 17th Annual Environment Excellence Award 2020, a statement said on Friday.

The ceremony was organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) in Karachi, it added.

Since 2004, this is the 10th time and the 4th consecutive year since 2017, this award has been bestowed upon the company by the NFEH, a non-profit organisation focusing on creating public awareness on environmental, healthcare and educational issues in Pakistan.

Recognised among the top organisations of Pakistan for its leading efforts to protect the environment, the award secured by IMC underlines the company’s vision, contribution to protect environment conservation, and its robust CSR programmes.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said, “We are pleased that this honor has been conferred upon us again by the NFEH, as we strive to show our commitment to the people of Pakistan and do everything in our capacity to improve our environment.”