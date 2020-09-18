ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry says that we made a tank, but not a car.

Addressing the inauguration of stone cutting and polishing centre at the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in Skardu on Thursday, the minister said a lot of madrassas were established in 80s but no attention was paid to modern education. He said that with the efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan has not become the fourth largest exporter of freelance software. He said the future of the country depends upon its youth. He said Gilgit-Baltistan has vast mineral resources, which needs to be utilised. He said Thailand has shown interest in investing in mining sector in Gilgit-Baltistan.