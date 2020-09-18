Six corona patients die, 545 tested positive in last 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported six deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has reached 303,634 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has reached 6,399.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 545 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. In Sindh, 132,818 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, in Punjab 98,041, 37,185 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,005 in Islamabad, 13, 798 in Balochistan, 2,451 in Azad Kashmir and 3,336 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Sindh, 2 451 individuals have lost their lives, 2,223 in Punjab, 1, 257 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 178 in Islamabad, 79 in GB and 66 in AJK. Pakistan has so far conducted 3056,795 coronavirus tests and 31,808 in last 24 hours while 291,169 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 593 patients are in a critical condition.