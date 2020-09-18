Polio immunisation drive from 21st

LAHORE:A five-day polio immunisation drive is set to begin in Punjab on September 21 (Monday). “Over 44 thousand polio teams have been constituted to vaccinate more than 20 million children in the drive,” said Sundas Irshad, in charge Punjab Polio programme, at a media briefing here on Thursday. The briefing was followed by polio campaign inauguration which was organised by the Punjab polio programme. The ceremony was attended by member of Punjab Assembly from PTI Ms Shawana Bashir, representatives of civil society and Pashtun communities. Speaking to media before the inauguration, the in charge Punjab Polio programme reaffirmed, “The government will make sure that polio virus circulation is interrupted during current year.”

Minister: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Polio Eradication at the Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat here on Thursday to review progress on polio eradication in Punjab. The minister reviewed the status of polio eradication efforts in Punjab. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis apprised the minister of the programme efforts and activities. In her address, the minister said,

“The Polio campaign in Punjab begins from September 21. In the Polio campaign, around 20 million children will be administered polio drops. All Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will personally monitor the polio campaign.

safe treatment: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that the World Patient Safety Day gives an opportunity to renew pledge for safe treatment of patients. The minister spoke as chief guest at the World Patient Safety Seminar at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Provincial Focal Person on Patients Safety and Quality Punjab Dr Hussain Jaffery, World Health Organization representative Dr Jamshed, students and faculty members. Vice Chancellor FJWU Professor Amir Zaman Khan and Dr Hussain Jaffery thanked the minister and underscored the importance of the World Patient Safety Day.