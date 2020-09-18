PCB terminates contract of PSL international media rights partner

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced it had terminated the contract of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 international media rights partner following a series of breaches, including matters relating to payments.

“Techfront International FZE had secured HBL PSL’s international media rights from 2019-2021, but due to a series of contractual violations, the PCB has terminated the agreement,” the Board said in a press release.

“The PCB works professionally and with integrity and transparency. In this instance, the partner, despite repeated reminders and discussions, failed to honour its commitment and obligations, leaving the PCB with no other option but to terminate the agreement,” Shoaib Naveed, PSL Project Executive, said.

“The termination of the agreement at this stage was also necessary so the PCB had sufficient time to start exploiting other avenues and partners for the future HBL Pakistan Super League events,” he said.