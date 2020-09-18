Foreigners in S Africa ‘live in fear’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: Foreign nationals in South Africa suffer "routine" harassment, violence and discrimination by locals and government authorities, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday. The group said xenophobia remained widespread in South Africa despite a government action plan rolled out in May 2019 to combat "intolerance".