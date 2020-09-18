Illegal logging

Members of the timber mafia adopt different ways to transport the illegally cut logs to other areas. Last year, a news report highlighted how some people transported the logs in a truck full of sand. Another method that these people adopt is to throw the logs into the river. Villagers are then asked to retrieve the logs. Many people even die while trying to get the log.

To stop such illegal activities, which are also a main cause of the rapid deforestation in Pakistan, the authorities need to disrupt the supply chain. Trucks that carry goods that can conceal logs should be checked carefully at various check points. Also, the authorities should check that river channels are not being used for the transportation of logs.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar