Fri Sep 18, 2020
September 18, 2020

LHC CJ arrives in Multan

Peshawar

September 18, 2020

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Thursday arrived in Multan on a five-day visit. The LHC Multan Bench judges Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir, Justice Anwarul Haq Punnu, Justice Rasal Hassan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez, Registrar Mushtaq Ahmed Ojlah, Senior Registrar Muhammad Yar Wilana, Additional Registrar Judicial Muhammad Nasim Shahid received the CJ.

