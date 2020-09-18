LHC CJ arrives in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Thursday arrived in Multan on a five-day visit. The LHC Multan Bench judges Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir, Justice Anwarul Haq Punnu, Justice Rasal Hassan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez, Registrar Mushtaq Ahmed Ojlah, Senior Registrar Muhammad Yar Wilana, Additional Registrar Judicial Muhammad Nasim Shahid received the CJ.