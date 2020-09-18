GCCI poll campaign in full swing

GUJRANWALA: The election campaign for Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has reached its peak and leaders of both the contesting groups are claiming their victory in the election. Unity one Unity group is being led by former GCCI president Akhlaq Ahmad Butt and Malik Zaheerul Haq. Founder Ittehad Golden group is being led by Sheikh Aslam and Sheikh Amir Rehman. Talking to reporters, Akhlaq Ahmed Butt said their candidates have full ability to resolve the problems of traders and industrialists. He said there is no political interference in the chamber election and their efforts are only for betterment of business community. While, Sheikh Amir Rehman claimed to have support of majority of the members of the chamber. He said after victory they would resolve the problems of the business community and their goal is to give relief to the business community and open the chamber doors for everyone. The GCCI polls are scheduled on September 19th and 21st.

MAN DIES IN FACTORY: A worker died in a factory in Kamoke, Gujranwala. Shahbaz, 40, was busy in a paper mill when he was entangled in a roller machine and died on the spot.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES: A motorcyclist died in in a road accident on GT Road, Wazirabad, Gujranwala. An unidentified youth was travelling on a motorcycle and near Alipur Chatha a Gepco vehicle hit him. As a result, he died on the spot.