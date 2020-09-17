CDA launches Park Enclave Phase-III without completing Phase I and II

ISLAMABAD: The civic agency of federal capital has launched a housing project Park Enclave-III on Park Road without even completing and giving possession of plots to some of the allottees of Phase-I and commencing development work on Phase-II of the project.

Dozens of allotees of Park Enclave-I are waiting for the possession of their plots despite passage of more than eight years. Whereas, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) hasn’t even started development work on Phase-II. Despite this failure of delivering the possession of plots to the allotees, the civic body has initiated Phase-III.

The CDA spokesperson while talking to The News has claimed that Park Enclave-I is ready with minor works remaining. “Possession is ready for 52 plots since August. However, CDA was trying to resolve the issue of remaining nine plots, which is sorted out and would be through over the weekend. Park Enclave Bridge is also ready. Whereas Sui gas payments have been made and is in process. Street lights are installed. Mosque is to be constructed by Morocco for which now MOFA has indicated a ceremony will be held shortly between both countries”.

Talking about the Park Enclave-II, the spokesperson informed that possession for residential area has been secured and fenced. “Development contract was advertised and bids opened. Award and work to commence this week Insha Allah”.

“From lessons learnt from first and second projects, Park Enclave-III was first secured, then fenced and then announced. Estimation is also underway and should be started soon after balloting. Balloting will be done through third party for transparency. Prices are determined by the AGR formula already approved by the CDA board. There is no discretion in it. More than 1,500 forms have already been sold,” informed the spokesperson.

A well-placed source in the CDA informed that some officials in the civic agency are the main hurdle and have always blamed that the court’s stay orders are main reason of delay. Even in a briefing to the Federal Ombudsman held last year on delay in the completion of Park Enclave-I housing scheme, some CDA members took the plea that court cases were major impediment to the completion of this venture.

The source further informed that due to continuous efforts of CDA Chairman Amir Ahmed Ali, the development work on Park Enclave was initiated. It is him who has got the government land vacated in Sector D-12 as well. It is Amir Ahemd Ali who has made it sure to get the land vacated and secure it for completing the Park Enclave Phase-I, commented the source.

It is pertinent to mention here that the affected people of Park Enclave-I were always told that due to court’s stay order they could not complete the Phase-I. Last year the CDA officials told the affected people that due to a stay order issued by a civil court the development work has been halted. However, the court order issued on August 21, 2019 is conditional and has nothing to do with this scheme. The court in its short order had clearly mentioned, “Defendants are restrained from dispossessing the plaintiff without payment of compensation illegally and without due course of law, subject to notice till next date of hearing. However, this order would have no effect on any other legal/judicial proceedings”.

In 2019, the CDA officials had admitted before the Islamabad High Court that no stay order issued by the IHC had barred it from completing the Park Enclave project. The civic body’s officials had assured the court that the present management was serious about completing the project. However, one more year has passed the promise is yet to be fulfilled. After announcing the scheme in 2011, selling plots to hundreds of citizens at very high commercial rates without land possession and failing to deliver plots to dozens of victims, the CDA had told the Federal Ombudsman last year that it was unable to deliver plots in Phase-I [of Park Enclave] because of a stay order issued by the IHC. Many victims had moved the Federal Ombudsman after being wronged for eight long years.