A Mehfil-e-Mushaira was held at the Lahore Press Club (LPC) under the aegis of club's literary committee in collaboration with Pak British Arts. Popular poet Wajid Meer chaired the event while Salman Rasool and Shabnam Mirza acted as moderators. Dr. Sagheer Ahmad Sagheer, Ali Josha and Iqbal Bokhari were among the organisers. The guests included Abul Hassan Khawar, Dr. Sadia Bashir, Rashida Maheen Malik, Sadiq Jameel and Shazia Mufti. Earlier, Riaz Romani, Irfan Sadiq, Aftab Khan , Aslam Shauk, Ali Josha, Shazia Mufti and Firasat Bokhari besides the chief guest Wajid Meer enthralled the audience with their beautiful poetry. Dr. Sagheer Ahmad Sagheer, on behalf of Pak British Arts, thanked the Lahore Press Club literary committee and the audience for organising such beautiful function.