Man held for rape of minor

LAHORE:Shafiqabad police arrested a man on charges of raping an eight-year-old girl two days ago in the limits of Shafiqabad police.

The accused identified as Saif Masih, who happened to be relative of the victim, had lured the girl to his house, raped her and escaped from the scene. Nishtar Colony investigation police arrested two persons, Tanveer and Fahad, on charges of killing their friend, Shamoon. The accused had nursed grudge against the victim on suspicion of being kicked out of the job on his advice. They kidnapped the victim two months ago, took him to Baba-e-Pakistan Park and killed him. They escaped leaving the body behind the scene.