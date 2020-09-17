PTI govt did not stop any project of previous govt: CM Buzdar

MULTAN: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Wednesday categorically said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf government neither stopped project of ex-government nor wound up any project and completed the rest of development work at Orange Line Metro Project.

Talking to journalists during his visit to Tibba Sultanpur in Mailsi, the chief minister said Orange Metro Train would be soon on track. He said the ex-PML-N government had closed many projects of former governments when the party was in power.

He said the former government had suspended development work at the new building of Punjab Assembly for ten years. The PTI government had resumed development work at the project. The former government had suspended development work at Wazirabad Cardiology Institute but the PTI government had completed the work and finalised it.

Usman Buzdar expressed his pathos over the very tragic incident took place on Lahore-Sialkot motorway. The accused involved in the incident has been rounded up and the other fugitive accused would be arrested soon. The CM later reached Multan via helicopter and left for Dera Ghazi Khan for a night stay there.