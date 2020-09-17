Woman, son die of electrocution

A mother and her son died of electrocution at their house in Korangi’s Allahwala Town on Wednesday. Rescuers conveyed the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as 40-year-old Rehana, wife of Ramzan, while her son as 20-year-old Zeeshan. The Korangi Industrial Area police said Zeeshan was fixing the water machine when power was suspended in the area. As the electricity got restored, he suffered an electric shock. The mother also died while saving him.