After judge’s confessional statement: Decide punishment status rather than summoning Nawaz, says Maryam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the former premier Nawaz Sharif has been summoned in a case whose judge has already confessed to announcing verdict under pressure. In a tweet, Maryam said rather than summoning the former prime minister, the court should decide as to what would be the status of punishment after the confessional statement of a judge. She further stated that judge Arshad Malik was sent home but he wasn’t asked on whose instructions he awarded punishment to Nawaz Sharif.