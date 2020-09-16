Education institutions reopen

LAHORE: Public and private schools reopened across Punjab on Tuesday after six months. The first notification regarding closure of schools in the province was issued on March 13 and subsequently the closure was extended because of growing coronavirus cases.

As the schools are being reopened in a phased manner, the schools were allowed to resume classes for grade 9 to 12 on Tuesday. In the second phase, the schools would be allowed to add classes for grade 6 to 8 from September 23, while in the third and the last phase schools would resume classes for grade 1 to 5 from September 30.

In Lahore teams of District Education Authority (DEA) visited a number of public schools to check implementation of SOPs. During these visits heads of two different schools including CDG High School, Chungi Amer Sidhu and Govt ND Islamia High School Ichra were suspended for not following SOPs issued by the Punjab government. Meanwhile, public and private sector colleges and a number of universities also reopened on Tuesday.