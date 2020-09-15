close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
WD
Web Desk
September 15, 2020

Crackdown ordered on farmers burning stubble

National

MULTAN: Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood Monday ordered a crackdown on farmers involved in stubble burning. The commissioner directed the Environment Protection Department to seal factories involved in air pollution in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts. Chairing a EPD performance review meeting, the commissioner directed Road Transport Authority officials and traffic police to jointly conduct operations against smoke-emitting vehicles.

