Crackdown ordered on farmers burning stubble

MULTAN: Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood Monday ordered a crackdown on farmers involved in stubble burning. The commissioner directed the Environment Protection Department to seal factories involved in air pollution in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts. Chairing a EPD performance review meeting, the commissioner directed Road Transport Authority officials and traffic police to jointly conduct operations against smoke-emitting vehicles.