‘Awareness needed to combat dengue’

Rawalpindi:Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Anwar Ul Haq Monday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was a need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva was found in different localities during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

During his visit to various areas of the city, he directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water and to provide every possible treatment to dengue patients.