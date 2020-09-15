Mutilated body of missing child found

TANK: The police found mutilated body of a seven-year child on the outskirts of Bazai village in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station on Monday.

The police said that the son of Akhtar Khan, Muhammad Shahid, went missing after going to nearby fields along with his stepmother for grazing cattle on September 6 last. The family of the missing child later lodged a report with Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station on September 7. The police started a search for the child but could not find any clue to his whereabouts.

However, the villagers spotted the mutilated body of a boy in the fields near Bazai village and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Tank for postmortem.Later, the family members of the missing Shahid were called for identification of the body. The family recognized the body of Shahid. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained.