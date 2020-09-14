Stop vengeance, treat Hamza, PML-N tells govt

LAHORE: Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have demanded the government stop politics of revenge and provide appropriate medical services to Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz, who is suffering from novel coronavirus in jail.

Addressing a press conference along with Marriyum Aurengzeb here on Sunday, Ahsan Iqbal said The PML-N leader said the government had not provided medical treatment facilities to opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz. He said Imran Khan knew nothing but revenge and hatred. He said that on Sept 20, 2020, all opposition parties would sit together to deliberate on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) inability to deal with the issues. He said the joint opposition will also announce its next strategy after the meeting.

Ahsan said instead of giving sympathy to the Motorway rape victim, the PTI leadership was politicising the issue. He said during Shahbaz Sharif’s regime when Zainab rape case surfaced, the same PTI leaders politicised the issue and told dramatic stories and created conspiracy theories.

Giving credit to PML-N president, he said Shahbaz Sharif completed the Punjab Forensic Laboratory within two years and it was just because of this lab the police identified the culprits involved in the gang-rape incident. He said it was Punjab government’s professional negligence that gang-rape culprits managed to escape as their identities were leaked out. Ahsan said that the PML-N was showing responsibility and was not trying to give any political colour to the gang-rape incident.

About the PTI government performance, he said the government had failed to provide any relief to people. “Even the PTI voters were disturbed and praying to get rid of the inefficient political leadership,” he said adding that Imran Khan neither expressed sympathy towards the gang-rape victim nor he showed any anger at the CCPO Lahore’s inappropriate statement blaming the victim.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s day starts with asking the authorities about their ‘progress’ in making a fake case against Nawaz Sharif and it ends with the same question. He said Nawaz Sharif has been on his mind all the time.

Ahsan Iqbal said the every person who played a role in bringing Imran Khan to power was nation's culprit.

Slamming the government, he said that in the past, there had been "weak and strong" governments, but India never dared to change the status of held Kashmir.

"Why did this happen in Imran Niazi's [tenure]? Does the 'new Pakistan' seem weak to India or has the leadership struck a deal over Kashmir?" Iqbal asked.

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif established the forensic lab which helped identify the culprits of the Motorway incident. She said the lab gathered the data of all criminals which helped identify the culprits.

She also accused the PTI leadership of playing dirty political, saying that Punjab, the biggest province of the country was suffering due to the incapable and corrupt government.