Sun Sep 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2020

Soldier martyred in NW blast

Top Story

Our Correspondent
September 13, 2020

MIRANSHAH: A soldier was martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in North Waziristan district on Saturday. The Inter-Services Public Relations through a press release said the explosion occurred near the checkpost on Boya-Miranshah road. As a result of the explosion, Sepoy Sajid, 33, embraced martyrdom.

After the blast, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. However, there was no word about any arrest till the filing of this report.

