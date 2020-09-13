Traders slam MC performance

JHANG: The Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other trade organisations on Saturday demanded the Punjab CM and other high ups take notice of poor performance of Municipal Corporation officials who were allegedly creating problems for business activities in the city.

The business community alleged that the MC officials instead of taking action against illegal commercial and domestic buildings were involved in illegal anti-encroachments operations.

They pointed out that illegal commercial buildings and service areas constructed allegedly with the connivance of the MC officials were not only enhancing sewerage problems but also creating traffic problems in the city.

The building Inspectors had started giving directions for the removal of encroachment from Attawali, Church Road, Kot Road, Ayub Chowk, Dhaji Road, Gojra Road, Toba Road and other city areas they claimed. When contacted, CO Khaliq Daad said that the operation against encroachments and illegal buildings would be completed at any cost and action would be taken against non-cooperative staff.