National T20 Cup schedule announced

LAHORE: The schedule of the upcoming National T20 Cup, which is going to start from September 30 in Multan, has been announced.

The tournament will be played at Multan and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadiums. The first round matches will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi will host the second round and knockout matches (semi-finals and final).

The first match will be played between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab.

Central Punjab and Nothern will be without Babar Azam and Imad Wasim, respectively, their captains. They will join the team in the second round.

Matches at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan:

30-09, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

30-09, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

01-10, Northern vs Southern Punjab

01-10, Balochistan vs Sindh

02-10, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

02-10, Central Punjab vs Sindh

03-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

03-10, Northern vs Central Punjab

04-10, Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

04-10, Northern vs Sindh

05-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

05-10, Balochistan vs Central Punjab

06-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

06-10, Balochistan vs Northern

Matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi:

09-10, Northern vs Central Punjab

09-10, Sindh vs Southern Punjab

10-10, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

10-10, Central Punjab vs Sindh

11-10, Balochistan vs Sindh

11-10, Northern vs Southern Punjab

12-10, Balochistan vs Central Punjab

12-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

13-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

13-10, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

14-10, Northern vs Sindh

14-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

15-10, Sindh vs Southern Punjab

15-10, Balochistan vs Northern

16-10, Balochistan vs Southern Punjab,

16-10, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa