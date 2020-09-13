National T20 Cup schedule announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The schedule of the upcoming National T20 Cup, which is going to start from September 30 in Multan, has been announced.
The tournament will be played at Multan and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadiums. The first round matches will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi will host the second round and knockout matches (semi-finals and final).
The first match will be played between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab.
Central Punjab and Nothern will be without Babar Azam and Imad Wasim, respectively, their captains. They will join the team in the second round.
Matches at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan:
30-09, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
30-09, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
01-10, Northern vs Southern Punjab
01-10, Balochistan vs Sindh
02-10, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
02-10, Central Punjab vs Sindh
03-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
03-10, Northern vs Central Punjab
04-10, Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
04-10, Northern vs Sindh
05-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
05-10, Balochistan vs Central Punjab
06-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
06-10, Balochistan vs Northern
Matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi:
09-10, Northern vs Central Punjab
09-10, Sindh vs Southern Punjab
10-10, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
10-10, Central Punjab vs Sindh
11-10, Balochistan vs Sindh
11-10, Northern vs Southern Punjab
12-10, Balochistan vs Central Punjab
12-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
13-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
13-10, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
14-10, Northern vs Sindh
14-10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
15-10, Sindh vs Southern Punjab
15-10, Balochistan vs Northern
16-10, Balochistan vs Southern Punjab,
16-10, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa