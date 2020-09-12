Rumpus in KP PA over Motorway gang rape incident

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly witnessed a rumpus on Friday as the opposition particularly female members staged a sit-in near the speaker’s dais when Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan did not allow them to speak about the motorway gang rape. The female opposition members walked out from the House and later returned to stage the sit-in while wearing black strips around their heads.

Just after recitation from the Holy Quran, the opposition members wanted to speak on the shameful incident of gang rape of a woman on motorway at Lahore but Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, who presided over the session, did not allow them, saying he would first complete the agenda and then give the floor for discussion on the incident.

He also exchanged barbs with Munawwar Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI). Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also shouted at him and exchanged harsh words with the deputy speaker for not allowing her to speak on the incident. Sobia Shahid of PML-N also joined Nighat Orakzai and they both staged the sit-in. However, Naeema Kishwar of JUI said on a point of order that the incident was condemnable.