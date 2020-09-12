Effective policing to be ensured to eradicate crime from capital: IGP

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed all police officials for high vigilance in the city to eradicate crime and ensure effective crackdown against drug pushers, proclaimed offenders and land grabbers.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to review law and order situation and efforts of Islamabad police against crime.

The meeting was attended among others by all DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DG (Safe City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, all SSPs, AIGs and Zonal SPs.

The IGP reviewed the performance of all Zonal officers and appreciated those performing well.

He said that activities of drug pushers and land grabbers have been significantly decreased in the city due to effective crackdown against them. Islamabad police chief said that future of young generation would be protected through strict action against drug pushers.

He directed all police officials to resume anti-drug awareness campaign among students and seminars should be arranged at educational institutions in this regard. He directed all police officials to complete investigation on cases and submit their challans with courts at earliest.

He asked all police officials to make efforts to curb crime and appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in efforts against anti-social elements.

The IGP directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders at earliest.

He asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

The IGP stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit.

He said that investigation on pending cases should be completed at earliest as progress on such cases would be reviewed. He also urged to adopt polite attitude with public and focus on resolving their complaints.

The IGP asked for objective patrolling measures in the city and to enhance vigilance. He asked to install safe city cameras where car theft incidents are being reported.

He said that scrutiny process of domestic servants should be started and awareness should be given to citizens to verify all details before employing anyone at their homes.

He said that Islamabad police would be made a role model force through its performance and every possible effort to be ensured for relief to people.