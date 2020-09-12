Facebook out to recruit poll workers

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said the social network will launch a drive this weekend to recruit much-needed workers to staff US polling places in the coming election.

"We are seeing a massive shortage of poll workers to staff voting stations," Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook page. "Shortages can lead to hours-long waits at the polls, which makes it harder for people to participate in the democratic process."

A message displayed atop the Facebook news feed will invite people in the US of voting age to sign up with local election officials to staff polling places in November, according to Zuckerberg.

A voting information center at the social network already includes how to sign up to work polling stations, and Facebook is providing free ads to state election authorities for recruiting help.