Property dispute claims two lives in Swabi

SWABI: A man stabbed to death his brother and nephew over a property dispute in Dindarkhel Mohallah in Chota Lahor here on Friday, police officials said.

They said that one Sultan Sher stabbed his brother Usman Bahadur and nephew Tasawar Khan over a property dispute. The accused fled the scene after killing the two persons. The accused and his brother exchanged some heated arguments over sharing their ancestral property that included six shops. During the arguments, Sultan Sher lost his temperament and attacked his nephew with a dagger. In an effort to save his son, his father also suffered stab wounds. Both the father and the son died from their wounds. It was alleged that the deceased were unwilling to give Sultan Sher his share in the property. The police launched an investigation after the registration of the case at the Chota Lahor Police Station.