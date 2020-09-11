Over Rs6m corruption scam unearthed

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Thursday unearthed Rs.51.4 million scam in the Punjab Workers Welfare Board (PWWB), an attached department of Labour and Human Resource Department.

According to a statement issued by the office of the spokesperson for the ACE, an ACE team raided the department and arrested all the accused officers and officials involved in the scam. Those who were booked included Shahzad Akhtar Baig, former director finance, Ejaz Ur Rehman, deputy director Admin, Tahir Masood, assistant computer programmer and two junior clerks namely Jamshed and Saleem. They allegedly embezzled Rs. 51,403,000 in the name of fictitious colleges with fake credentials and documents of the ghost students.

They allegedly transferred Rs. 32,978,400 to the Mid City College, Rs.7,031,200 to Muslim Institute of Computer Science, Rs.600,4000 to Hamza Poly Tech Institute, Rs. 4,839,800 to Grace College and Rs 549,600 to CFE. All these institutions are ghost with fake students. The

accused apparently abetted the beneficiary colleges, the ACE said.