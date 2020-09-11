close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 11, 2020

Italy probes model’s death

World

AFP
September 11, 2020

ROME: Italian prosecutors are probing the mysterious drowning of a Russian glamour model while on a photo shoot near a major Nato base on Sardinia over the weekend. Coast guards found the naked body of Galina Fedorova, 35, on Saturday after she and a photographer reportedly went for a swim off the Italian island’s southern coastline near Teulada.

Latest News

More From World