Italy probes model’s death

ROME: Italian prosecutors are probing the mysterious drowning of a Russian glamour model while on a photo shoot near a major Nato base on Sardinia over the weekend. Coast guards found the naked body of Galina Fedorova, 35, on Saturday after she and a photographer reportedly went for a swim off the Italian island’s southern coastline near Teulada.