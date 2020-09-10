Varsities urged to promote research on inclusiveness

Islamabad : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday urged the universities to promote research on inclusiveness and play role in educating youth about peaceful Islamic values in the country.

Addressing an international conference on ‘An Inclusive and Peaceful Society in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities’ organised by the Islamic Research Institute of International Islamic University here at Faisal Masjid Campus, the minister said the government with the help of had been successful in creating peace and harmony in the society by pursuing dialogue and inclusiveness.

"We have to make Pakistan a great country of great people where there is no place for hate, violence and extremism.” The minister said that dialogue, peaceful co-existence and tolerance are prerequisites to build an ideal society," he said.

Shibli Faraz hailed the IIU for preparing an action plan for promotion of peace and peaceful coexistence in Pakistan which will be implemented in next five years.

He said Islam was religion of peace and pursued sustainable peace in societies.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Suri, who was in attendance, said Pakistan had potential to deal with challenges of Muslim world.

He said negative elements wanted to create unrest in society, so they should be countered through a well-devised policy.

IIU Rector Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the university has focused its attention on the production of balanced human resource enlightened with the Islamic teachings.

He hoped that the Paigham-e-Pakistan forum's five year plan of action for peace, cohesion and inclusiveness would be a source of peaceful inclusive society.