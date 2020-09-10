close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

Football club registration deadline extended by a week

Sports

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalisation Committee has extended the deadline for registration of clubs by a week.

An official of the PFF NC informed ‘The News’ that the deadline was extended after requests in this respect were received from the provincial and district normalisation committees and clubs.

