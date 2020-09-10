PHF high officials to brief Senate body tomorrow

KARACHI: The high officials of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will appear in the meeting of Senate’s standing committee for sports on Friday (tomorrow).

PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa will brief the committee members about the future plans for the national game, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the World Cup and Olympics and the team has to participate in the qualifying rounds for participation in these events which the country dominated for decades. Pakistan won World Cup four times and Olympic gold medal thrice. But now Pakistan hockey team is 17th in the world.

The PHF high officials in recent days have met the PM Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who assured them of their support to lift the game in the country.