Thu Sep 10, 2020
September 10, 2020

A lost star

Newspost

 
September 10, 2020

Shaheena Baloch was an ambitious journalist who was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Turbat. Why is it so easy for someone to kill a person? Why are they not afraid of the law?

The government should take strict actions against the culprit and provide justice to Shaheena Baloch.

Mahnaz Mushtaq

Turbat

