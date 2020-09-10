A lost star

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shaheena Baloch was an ambitious journalist who was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Turbat. Why is it so easy for someone to kill a person? Why are they not afraid of the law?
The government should take strict actions against the culprit and provide justice to Shaheena Baloch.
Mahnaz Mushtaq
Turbat