New APC drama to fizzle out: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at assembly chamber on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi said that no hurdle to the journey of public service would be allowed and both would continue to work jointly for providing relief to the masses as public service was a collective agenda. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that PML-Q was an ally and both would continue to serve the masses. The relationship with the allied party would be stronger every coming day, he said adding the two-year performance was evident to the people. The conspirators were opposing the development of the province and new drama in the garb of APC would fizzle out, the chief minister added.