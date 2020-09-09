close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2020

New APC drama to fizzle out: CM Usman Buzdar

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at assembly chamber on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi said that no hurdle to the journey of public service would be allowed and both would continue to work jointly for providing relief to the masses as public service was a collective agenda. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that PML-Q was an ally and both would continue to serve the masses. The relationship with the allied party would be stronger every coming day, he said adding the two-year performance was evident to the people. The conspirators were opposing the development of the province and new drama in the garb of APC would fizzle out, the chief minister added.

Latest News

More From Top Story