LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while responding to a query regarding the tussle between senior police officials and transfer of IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastageer, has said there is nothing worrisome in this matter and everything will be okay.

He was surrounded by media persons on the premises of the Punjab Assembly where he said Dastagir had come to meet him. To a question about verbal war between senior police officials, he stated that any such occurrence has not come in his notice. When asked whether the CCPO Lahore was posted on his recommendations, he replied: “The entire force belongs to me, I recommend everyone."

"Work is under way, there is no tension" replied the CM Punjab when he was told that the IGP Punjab has not attended his office for the last three days. This is noteworthy that the Punjab government had come under immense criticism from the opposition over the transfer of the IGP Punjab in and outside Punjab Assembly. Syed Hassan Murtaza, PPPP parliamentary leader in the PA had also grilled the government for making the province 'hostage' and alleged that the PTI government is using police force for political purposes. Samiullah Khan of the PML-N on a point of order stated that in the 10 years tenure of Shahbaz Sharif, nine IGPs were transferred but in first two years of the PTI, five have been changed. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on the occasion remarked that it is the prerogative of the CM to transfer the IGP.