IHC seeks record of appointment of PTDC chairman

Wed Sep 09, 2020
Obaid Abrar Khan
September 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought complete record of the appointment of Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari as the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) chairman.

Justice Aamir Farooq of the IHC was hearing a petition challenging the SAPM’s appointment as the PTDC chairman.

Advocate Hafiz Arafat stated before the court that Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed his aide the PTDC chairman. Zulfi Bukhari held the position previously on a temporary basis but was later appointed on a permanent basis. A notification regarding his appointment was also issued by the government initially stating that it was the cabinet’s decision to appoint the SAPM the chairman of the PTDC but later, it was said that the prime minister made the decision.

