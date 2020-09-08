Punjab IG-CCPO standoff:PM to decide who’s to bow out

ISLAMABAD: Who between the Inspector General of Police Punjab and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore will survive depends on the nature of decision, whether political or administrative, to be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The unusual police standoff continues, as IGP Shoaib Dastageer is not ready to ignore what his newly appointed CCPO Umar Shaikh had said about him after his appointment as the Lahore police chief. For Mr. Dastageer, it is an issue of serious misconduct, which could not be tolerated.

Umar Shaikh, however, told The News that he is trying to meet his IG but not succeeded yet. Shaikh also shared with this correspondent a WhatsApp message that he claimed to have sent to Dastageer apologising for what he called the “confusion” attributed to his statement, which was considered against the provincial police chief.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the prime minister will take a decision on the matter soon. According to sources, Umar Shaikh’s recent appointment was part of government’s political consideration but the CCPO’s alleged utterance against the IG created a serious administrative issue for the police.

Last week, the Punjab police faced an unusual situation when the newly appointed CCPO was accused of speaking against the IG, who in return approached the prime minister to convey his disappointment over the appointment of Umar Shaikh and his alleged talk against him in a gathering of police officers.

Umar Shaikh’s appointment was made by the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar against the consent of Mr. Dastageer. Sources said the IG became upset when Shaikh spoke against him after taking charge as CCPO Lahore.

While Dastageer has dug his heels in on the issue, Shaikh wants to meet him and apologise for his comments. In a WhatsApp message, which he claimed to have sent to the IG, Shaikh has apologized for his talk, which he insists was taken out of context. However, tension between the two is expected to ease off.

Through the WhatsApp message, the CCPO Lahore sought a meeting with the IGP to clear his position. Shaikh explained his point of view that Capital City District was a distinct entity as per the Police Order and all responsibility lay with the CCPO after the Model Town incident following which the then IGP got himself exonerated during an enquiry citing the relevant clause of the Police Order 2002.

Sheikh said he had told his subordinates that on any sensitive issue the Lahore police must seek his (CCPO’s) permission even if they received directions from the CPO. “Where upon I was trying to build an impression that we are not coming to the expectations of the IGP and the government,” read Umar Shaikh’s message.

He said their senior officers were paying the price because of bad performance of Lahore police, as already four IGPs and two CCPOs had been changed in the last two years. The CCPO message added that he actually conveyed to the Lahore police to stay alert, pull their socks up, and start doing their professional work to save their seniors from embarrassment, which they face before the political leadership.

Shaikh did admit in his message to the IG that his choice of words might not be that accurate but he never meant to disregard or disrespect any of his senior officers. “I seek my apologies as a first mistake and need your support to make the expectations come true pinned by the general public,” Shaikh communicated to the IG.

There is no confirmation whether or not the IG read his message, but sources close to the IGP said Mr. Dastageer was not prepared for a rapprochement. Meanwhile, sources in Islamabad said though the prime minister gave a patient hearing to Mr. Dastageer, he had not yet decided which of the two would have to bow out.