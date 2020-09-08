Shahbaz flays rape, murder of minor girl

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the rape and murder of a minor girl in Karachi.

In a statement Tuesday, Shahbaz said such menaces of the society must be given the harshest possible punishment. He also extended condolences to the affected family. He said a zero tolerance policy must be adopted for such heinous crimes. The federal and provincial governments should jointly take steps in eradicating heinous crimes, he added.