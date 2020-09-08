Shahbaz flays rape, murder of minor girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the rape and murder of a minor girl in Karachi.
In a statement Tuesday, Shahbaz said such menaces of the society must be given the harshest possible punishment. He also extended condolences to the affected family. He said a zero tolerance policy must be adopted for such heinous crimes. The federal and provincial governments should jointly take steps in eradicating heinous crimes, he added.