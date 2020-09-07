Stray dogs bite six people in Daska

DASKA: Stray dogs bit six people in Daska on Saturday. Dogs bit Aziz, Nafees, Hamza, Ashfaq, Sikandar and Maqsood. Reportedly, the TMA authorities are least concerned about locals’ troubles in terms of bog bite incidents.

Cash, valuables snatched: Three robbers snatched cash and cell phone from a man in the jurisdiction of Sadr police on Saturday. Abid Hussain was heading towards Daska when three bandits intercepted him and deprived him of Rs 500,000 and a cell phone.

Ashfaq of Golathin had parked his motorcycle outside his house and when he came back he found it missing.

BUTCHER BOOKED: City police Saturday booked a butcher on charges of selling poor quality meat. Police booked Salman when was selling stale meat.