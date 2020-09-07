close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
ASK
Afshan S. Khan
September 7, 2020

Experts call for inclusive, participatory urban management

Islamabad

Islamabad : The climate experts urged the federal and provincial governments for strong local governance, mainstreaming of climate adaptation and meaningful planning and implementation of disaster management. All this needs to have vigorous policy advocacy and incorporation of climate vulnerability into the development projects, besides awareness raising among the stakeholders including grassroots communities.

Speaking to a webinar on “Pakistan’s preparedness for climatic calamities”, the experts also showed their grave concerns over the rapidly increasing population and decreasing ratio of per capita social investment. All federal government policy frameworks would mean nothing if provinces don’t adopt it in a letter and spirit and trickle down funds to strengthen the local governance. The webinar was organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) on Saturday in the context of sustainable urban management. The panel included Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Chief Engineering Advisor Ministry of Water Resources Ahmad Kamal, UN-Habitat Country Manager Jawed Ali Khan, climate and water expert Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and senior journalist Shabina Faraz.

