Documentary on Defence Day released

LAHORE:Punjab Tourism Department has released special short documentary on the eve of Defence Day. This documentary was a tribute to martyrs of 1965 War. Asif Mehmood, Adviser to CM, appreciated the efforts of the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) and said that whole Pakistani nation was presenting tribute to brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland. “TDCP and PHAs have prepared many programmes for World Tourism Day on 27 September which will help in promoting tourism culture in Punjab”, said the adviser. TDCP MD Tanvir Jabbar said that duration of short documentary was one minute and seven second and it also depicted tourist sites of Punjab.