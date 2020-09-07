Rich tributes paid to Bizenjo at condolence reference

PESHAWAR: Rich tributes were paid to veteran Baloch politician Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo at a condolence reference here on Sunday.

The Pakhtunkhwa Jamhoori Ittehad had organised the event at the Peshawar Press Club to pay homage to the late politician. Pakhtunkhwa Jamhoori Ittehad convener and Qaumi Watan Party’s provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, National Party Pakhtunkhwa Wahdat provincial leader Mukhtar Bacha, Shahab Khattak of Awami Workers Party, Afzal Shah Khamosh of Mazdoor Kissan Party, Dr Said Alam Mahsud of Pakhtukhwa Ulasi Tehreek, Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Farhatullah Babar of Pakistan People’s Party, Arbab Tahir Khan of Awami National Party and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers paid rich tributes to the services of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo for the cause of democracy and upholding the constitution. They said that the deceased politician worked throughout his life to help the marginalized segments of the society get their due rights. They said that the void created by his death cannot be filled as he had a towering personality, who did not compromise on principles and had the courage to call a spade a spade and stood up for his beliefs. Hasil Bizenjo, they said, faced all the hardships with patience and also struggled for the restoration of democracy during the martial law regime. He also faced imprisonment for his political struggle. Recalling his services, the speakers said, that Hasil Bizenjo strived for a truly federal and democratic Pakistan where all the people could enjoy equal rights. He remained committed to democracy and human rights during his life. Being a seasoned politician, he strived for the restoration of democracy and upholding the principles justice, speakers added. Speaking on the occasion, PPP General Secretary Farhatullah Babar said that some elements had never accepted the supremacy of the 1973 Constitution and hatched conspiracies against it. “There is an environment of fear and mistrust between the state and citizens,” he said, adding that some elements took the plea that the National Finance Commission award was unworkable and presidential form of govt was more suitable for Pakistan. “It appears that after the 1970 elections the elite decided to manipulate elections so that real representatives of the people did not emerge,” he pointed out. The former senator maintained that some elements had not accepted provincial autonomy and the NFC award under the 18th Amendment and conspiracies were made to undo the gains made by provinces.