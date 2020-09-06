No Covid-19 death in Sindh first time since March 19

KARACHI: As an encouraging development, not a single COVID-19 related death was reported in Sindh due in the last 24 hours or the first time since the onset of the lethal dreaded disease, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday, but cautioned that 230 more people have tested positive for the infectious disease.

“Not a single death was reported in the province due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours which is a very good sign. It is the first time since March 19 that we have not lost any life because of Coronavirus infection in the province. Unfortunately, we have 230 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 130,483 in the province,” Murad Ali Shah said in his daily COVID-19 situation report on Saturday.

The chief minister maintained that 230 cases emerged when 9,738 samples were tested taking the tally to 130,483, while Saturday proved to be the lucky day when no death was reported. In percentage terms, this constitutes a two percent current detection rate. He said overall 1,046,051 samples were tested tracing 130,483 cases across the province Sindh constituting 12 percent infection rate. Similarly, he added that 2,152 more patients recovered taking the number to 126,164 that constituted 97 percent recovery rate.

Giving a break up of those under different stages of treatment, Shah said that currently, 1,897 patients were being treated including 1,578 in-home isolation, six at isolation centers, and 313 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 157 patients was critical, including 16 who are on ventilators.

According to CM, out of 230 new cases, 120 were from Karachi. They included 38 South, 32 East, 27 Korangi, 12 Central, six Malir and five West. Mirpurkhas has 14 cases, Hyderabad eight, Badin seven, Qamabr and Shaheed Benazirabad five each, Dadu four, Larkana, Naushehroferoze, Shikarpur and Umerkot three each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Sukkur and Thatta two each and Ghotki and Jacobabad once each. The chief minister emphasised the people to observe precautionary measures to stay safe.