Pakistani dual nationals could serve the country more if they actively participated in the politics of the countries where they reside and pay taxes. We have 220 million people in Pakistan who can take part in the political process of the country. This needless controversy about giving dual nationals the right to contest polls in Pakistan will serve no purpose. The Indian constitution forbids any citizen to hold dual nationality, which motivates them to be actively involved in the national political process of the countries where they reside with families, own assets and pay taxes etc. There are over 43 Indian-origin Americans who hold important elected public offices, In Canada, over 36 Indian-origin citizens hold public offices. Also, in Australia the number of Indian-origin people in public offices is 11.

Unfortunately, other than in the UK where there are over 12 Pakistan-origin members of parliament, there are hardly any Pakistanis in important positions around the world.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore