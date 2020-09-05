CM Usman Buzdar orders drive against dengue, polio

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to run an anti-dengue campaign across the province and expressed his concern over the surfacing of polio case. The health department, as well the administration, will have to work hard for the eradication of polio and dengue and the Commissioners and DCs should monitor both the campaigns, he directed. He ordered that the dengue surveillance plan should be implemented in letter and spirit and made it clear that he would personally monitor the steps taken in this regard.

“It is my mission to save the province from both the diseases and line departments will have to work hard for this purpose. Special attention be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance and the teams should be available in the field,” he said. He stated that SOPs for the eradication of polio and dengue had been devised in the light of the WHO guidelines adding that implementation of these SOPs was necessary to achieve the targets. There is no room for negligence and poor performance will not be tolerated. He warned that department action as well as accountability will be held on bad performance while the best performing staff would be encouraged. He reiterated that every step would be audited and “all is good” type reports will not be helpful. The CM stated that anti-dengue work would be daily monitored and results would have to be shown by employing collective efforts to overcome poliovirus. He stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office in which secretary primary and secondary health gave a briefing about anti-dengue and anti-polio steps. Provincial Ministers Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Chief Secretary, ACS, SMBR, Commissioners of Lahore and DG Khan Divisions attended the meeting while Divisional Commissioners participated through a video link.

security forces: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned an attack on security forces in North Waziristan and paid rich tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid, Naik Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar. He extended sympathies to their families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. The brave sons of Pakistan have sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country and the whole nation pays tributes to their immortal sacrifices, he added.

grief: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in rain-related accidents in different cities and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.