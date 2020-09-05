Administration issues

Being the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi deserves far more attention and resources than it gets. At the minimum, it deserves an empowered local government with a mayor who has jurisdiction over the whole of the city and control over the city’s planning and development.

The mayor should also be responsible for ensuring that all residents have access to basic facilities in the city. Also, the local government deserves its share in provincial revenue.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi