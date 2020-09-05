close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
BR
Bureau report
September 5, 2020

Govt asked to compensate rain, flood affectees

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial vice chairperson Dr Faiza Rasheed on Friday asked the

government to unveil a special compensation package for the affectees of the recent heavy rains and floods in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, she called on the government to help mitigate the sufferings of the rains and floods affectees without further delay.

Criticising the sitting rulers, the Qaumi Watan Party leader said the chief minister and Members Provincial Assembly should have visited their respective constituencies during this difficult time.

