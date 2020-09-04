Applications for Chevening Scholarships open

Islamabad : Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open between September 3 and November 3, 2020, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Chevening is the UK government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders. The scheme is fully funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and offers two types of award - Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships, says a press release.

The programme enables outstanding mid-career professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s degree in the UK. It is a life changing opportunity for those who have ambition, leadership qualities, and a strong academic background.

The British High Commission in Pakistan encourages the interested candidates to apply if they meet the scholarship eligibility criteria and other requirements by visiting the Chevening website www.chevening.org/apply. The High Commission’s ambition is to have an equal number of male and female Chevening scholars from Pakistan.

UK universities provide an environment for scholars to flourish, whilst developing their skills. According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency, 86% of students who completed a postgraduate master’s in the UK were in full-time employment following graduation.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 53 scholars from Pakistan, who won an award to study at a UK university this year. Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit www.chevening.org/scholarships for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.